Elizabeth Allin Scott, 90, of Prince George, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA she was the daughter of the late Leo Nelson and Matilda Waymack Allin; and was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Herbert F. Scott, Jr.; two brothers, Robert Leo Allin and Samuel J. Allin, II; and a sister, Marie Allin Baird. Before becoming a homemaker and mother, Mrs. Scott served as the Postmaster in Prince George County. She was a charter member of Gregory Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she served as Sunday School Teacher for over 30 years and a member of the choir. Mrs. Scott will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda E. Scott and Rebecca S. Smith and husband, Thomas; three granddaughters, Jessica S. Morgan and husband, Aaron, Emily F. Smith and Dallas N. Smith; a great-granddaughter, Mia Fleming Hart; a sister, Clara Allin Smith and husband, Verne; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital Foundation, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, VA 23220. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019