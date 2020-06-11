Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Harris Jones, affectionately known as "Tina Boo", of 113 Center Street, Petersburg, VA departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center with her husband by her side.
She was born to both the late Shirley M. Harris and Robert L. Harris on June 9, 1967. At an early age, she confessed her love for Christ and attended Unity Baptist Church, under the leadership of Dr. Albert Toney.
Tina attended Petersburg Public Schools and worked as a CNA for several nursing facilities in the Petersburg area. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, watching her favorite Tyler Perry movies, listening to her favorite music "Boosie "Love Yo Family", and Smokey Robinson's "Really Gonna Miss You", her legend of love.
We loved her but God loved her best, her strong will to live, her witness of constant nurturing of love and faith, a signature gift of joy showered through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around on occasions such as social and family gatherings, a lively, amusing person telling funny stories one after another.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Robert Lee Harris, Sr. and Shirley Mae Harris, father-in-law Sherman Jones, Sr., grandparents Frank and Mary Boyd, Thomas and Mary Harris, four aunts Boostie, Bessie, Rosanna, and Clarkie, four uncles Vance, Lee, Mack, and Alex.
Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband of 19 years Sherman Jones, Jr., two daughters Ann Marie Moore (Terrence) and Chyrel Gilliam, one son Earl Harris, four grandsons Jordan Harris, Xavier Harris, Kavon Moore, and Quenelle Moore, one great-granddaughter Kemonte Johnson, one sister Sheila Boyd (Wayne) of Petersburg, two brothers Robert Harris (Phyllis) of Chesterfield, and David Harris (Tosha) of Petersburg, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A public viewing for Elizabeth will be 10 am to 8 pm Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Jones Family Cemetery.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.