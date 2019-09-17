|
Elizabeth Anne Cox, 77, of Disputanta, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leo Chandler and Elsie Rice Murray. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Cox, Sr; and sister, Virginia Wells. Mrs. Cox enjoyed being outside and working in her garden. She had a kind heart and loved all animals. She especially cherished the time spent with her beloved granddaughter, Caitlin.
She is survived by her son, Robert E. "Bobby" Cox, Jr; granddaughter, Caitlin Anne Cox; siblings, Betty Roberts, Wilson Chandler, Donald Chandler, Pam Carden; special niece, Vivian Fuller; close friend, Howard Brandon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the at or mailed to 4600 Cox Rd., #130, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019