ELIZABETH BURNELL JONES
1969 - 2020
On Sunday, November 1, 2020 Ms. Elizabeth Burnell Jones, daughter of Elder Ruth Johnson Holman and the late Phillip Alphonso James Sr. and departed this life at Beaufont Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Elizabeth received her early education in Chesterfield County Public Schools. She was a 1989 graduate of Thomas Dale High School. She went on to become a licensed Certified Nurse Assistant and loved her patients at Lucy Corr Nursing Home as well as her private duty clients.
"Liz" as we called her, loved music. You could find her on Sunday mornings in her youth singing in the "L.T. Whitelock" chorale at Bethesda Baptist Church and the Burnell Johnson Memorial Gospel Ensemble with her family.
While Liz may have faced and endured numerous health challenges in her physical body, we know she loved the Lord and is now resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her father. She leaves to mourn her loss: two daughters, Victoria Janay Jones and Crystal Elaine Jones; mother, Elder Ruth J. Holman (Donald); brother, Phillip Alphonso James, Jr.; sister, Antonina Michelle Smith; granddaughter, Malaysia Denise Johnson; step-brother, Vincent Holman, Sr. (Constance); step-sister, Staci Holman; aunts and uncles, Walter James (Carolyn), Oliver Johnson (Queenie), Emmett Johnson, Horace Johnson (Faye), Reuben Johnson, Vivian Thompson, Olivia Choplin (Lavander), Gladys Hall (James), Shella Jones, Rosa Johnson, Alice Johnson, Cynthia Harris (David), Marcia Harris, and Florence Shackleford; great aunts, Dorothy West and Julia McGill; nieces and nephews, Phillip James III, Xavier and Joshua Holman, Reed James, Jasmyn Smith and Sage James; and numerous cousins, one sister-like cousin, Carla Banks; close friend, Katina Johnson; adopted family, Dominique and Danielle Bryant & Family.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 9, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
Mommy words cannot express how much apart of me has left since youve left us. I am very happy that you are resting and you’re no longer in pain. You’re among the ancestors now, I will be talking to you daily especially through my meditations. Thank you so much for being in my corner as my cheerleader and my friend. You’re like my best friend as well as my mother. Malaysia misses you very much but knows that you’ll always be in her heart forever. With that being said I raise my wine glass and cheers to your transition. You’re the greatest and you’re a Queen you didn’t have to say that you were one, you lived it. I miss you Goddess
And you’re always going to be a woman of royalty. Ase’
Victoria Jones
Daughter
November 5, 2020
Liz, I know you are singing in heaven with that beautiful smile!!! You will be missed, you accepted me as your sister when Michelle and I became friends. RIP❤
Rev Angela Taylor
Friend
November 5, 2020
No more suffering and no more pain. We are so sorry to see you go, but God has other plans for you. will be missed. Family keep looking to hills, God will give you the strength and healing.
Always with love,
Anthony and Peggy West
Anthony and Peggy West
Family
November 1, 2020
Hey cousin Liz sending our love to you in heaven and missing you lots From Auntie Alice , Christy , Brian , Crystal , Donahvan , and Pop ❤
Crystal Johnson
Family
