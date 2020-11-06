Mommy words cannot express how much apart of me has left since youve left us. I am very happy that you are resting and you’re no longer in pain. You’re among the ancestors now, I will be talking to you daily especially through my meditations. Thank you so much for being in my corner as my cheerleader and my friend. You’re like my best friend as well as my mother. Malaysia misses you very much but knows that you’ll always be in her heart forever. With that being said I raise my wine glass and cheers to your transition. You’re the greatest and you’re a Queen you didn’t have to say that you were one, you lived it. I miss you Goddess

And you’re always going to be a woman of royalty. Ase’

Victoria Jones

Daughter