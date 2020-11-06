On Sunday, November 1, 2020 Ms. Elizabeth Burnell Jones, daughter of Elder Ruth Johnson Holman and the late Phillip Alphonso James Sr. and departed this life at Beaufont Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Elizabeth received her early education in Chesterfield County Public Schools. She was a 1989 graduate of Thomas Dale High School. She went on to become a licensed Certified Nurse Assistant and loved her patients at Lucy Corr Nursing Home as well as her private duty clients.
"Liz" as we called her, loved music. You could find her on Sunday mornings in her youth singing in the "L.T. Whitelock" chorale at Bethesda Baptist Church and the Burnell Johnson Memorial Gospel Ensemble with her family.
While Liz may have faced and endured numerous health challenges in her physical body, we know she loved the Lord and is now resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her father. She leaves to mourn her loss: two daughters, Victoria Janay Jones and Crystal Elaine Jones; mother, Elder Ruth J. Holman (Donald); brother, Phillip Alphonso James, Jr.; sister, Antonina Michelle Smith; granddaughter, Malaysia Denise Johnson; step-brother, Vincent Holman, Sr. (Constance); step-sister, Staci Holman; aunts and uncles, Walter James (Carolyn), Oliver Johnson (Queenie), Emmett Johnson, Horace Johnson (Faye), Reuben Johnson, Vivian Thompson, Olivia Choplin (Lavander), Gladys Hall (James), Shella Jones, Rosa Johnson, Alice Johnson, Cynthia Harris (David), Marcia Harris, and Florence Shackleford; great aunts, Dorothy West and Julia McGill; nieces and nephews, Phillip James III, Xavier and Joshua Holman, Reed James, Jasmyn Smith and Sage James; and numerous cousins, one sister-like cousin, Carla Banks; close friend, Katina Johnson; adopted family, Dominique and Danielle Bryant & Family.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 9, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.