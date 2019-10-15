Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matoaca United Methodist Church
6301 River Road
South Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Matoaca United Methodist Church
6301 River Road
South Chesterfield, VA
View Map
ELIZABETH C. DICK


1926 - 2019
ELIZABETH C. DICK Obituary
Elizabeth C. Dick, 93, of South Chesterfield passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born January 6, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie Crowder, and was also preceded in death by her husband, John Fred Dick; five sisters and one brother. She has been a member of Matoaca United Methodist Church since 1953. She is survived by her children, Charlé D. Tanner and husband, James, Kevin L. Dick and wife, Laura; six grandchildren, Stacy Fossum and husband, Ronnie, Elizabeth Smith and husband, Ryan, Blake Tanner and wife, Amanda, Amy Dick and husband, Peter Lotteman, Kadie Parsley and husband, Josh, Justin Dick; seven great-grandchildren, Skylar Tanner, Gracie Smith, Lucas Smith, Carrigan Parsley, Myles Smith, Charlotte Parsley, Jameson Tanner; one great-great-grandchild, Brenlynn Tanner; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the women at Care Advantage for their extraordinary care of Mrs. Dick during her time of need. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Matoaca United Methodist Church, 6301 River Road, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23803, with Reverend Richard Gordon officiating. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Matoaca United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
