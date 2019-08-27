|
|
Elizabeth Frances Poe Davis, 91, of Dinwiddie County, widow of George Richard Davis, Sr., passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born August 15, 1928, in Buckingham County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Absher Poe. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Deborah Waybright; brothers, James Poe, Sr., Sidney Poe, Jack Poe, Clarence Poe; and sisters, Louise Meadows and Judy Karres. Mrs. Davis loved to go fishing, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered by her family as a devoted wife and loving mother.
She is survived by her children, George Richard "Butch" Davis, Jr. (Barbara), George Allen "Buddy" Davis, Sharon Elizabeth Davis, and Mary Frances Jackson (Thomas); two grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Gladys Shoemaker and Nellie Moss; brother-in-law, Floyd Davis; her caregiver, Terry Morgan; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Namozine Volunteer Fire & EMS, 3913 Pelham Street, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019