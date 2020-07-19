Elizabeth Harvell Pinkleton, 86, of Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Liz was a long-time member of Matoaca Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years and was a retiree of Chesterfield County Public Schools.
She enjoyed traveling, writing and spending time with those she loved. Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Imogene Harvell; brother, Robert F. Harvell; and most recently, her beloved husband, Norman C. "Pinky" Pinkleton Jr., who passed away May 28, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Morrisette (Gary); son, Scott Howerton (Lisa); Norman's sons, Wayne Pinkleton (Frances Hatcher) and Alan Pinkleton (Susan Tharp); four grandchildren, Jonna Bowers (Donnie), Andy Morrisette (Daria Ostrovskaya), Tim Morrisette (Victoria) and Jimmy Howerton; Norman's grandchildren, Sam Pinkleton (Andrew) and Keeley Koch; nine great-grandchildren, to all of whom she was affectionately known as "Bam"; nieces, Heather Brown and Beth Harrison; nephew, Drake McKenney; cousin, David Brown, whom she loved like a son; and many extended family members and friends that she cherished.
Liz had an enthusiastic love for life, her family and friends, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Her faith and her strength inspired all who knew and loved her.
There will be no service at this time, but a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Run United Methodist Church, 14330 Glebe Rd, DeWitt, Va. 23840.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
