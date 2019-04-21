|
|
Elizabeth Irene Emory, 75, of S. Chesterfield, VA, passed away on April 19, 2019. Born in Elizabeth City, VA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Geneva Harrell, and was also preceded in death by six siblings, Buddy, Johnny, Robert, Billy, Shirley and Nancy. Mrs. Emory is survived by her seven children, Sue Tyler, Billy, Evan, Donald, Bruce, Geneva and Joey Emory; sixteen grandchildren; one great-grandson; a sister, Geneva Rushworth; a brother, Jack Harrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Centralia Cemetery, Chesterfield, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019