Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH EMORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH IRENE EMORY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH IRENE EMORY Obituary
Elizabeth Irene Emory, 75, of S. Chesterfield, VA, passed away on April 19, 2019. Born in Elizabeth City, VA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Geneva Harrell, and was also preceded in death by six siblings, Buddy, Johnny, Robert, Billy, Shirley and Nancy. Mrs. Emory is survived by her seven children, Sue Tyler, Billy, Evan, Donald, Bruce, Geneva and Joey Emory; sixteen grandchildren; one great-grandson; a sister, Geneva Rushworth; a brother, Jack Harrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Centralia Cemetery, Chesterfield, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now