Elizabeth Lively Wilson (Betty), 94, of Prince George, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Richmond, VA, daughter of the late William Waddell and Virginia Hobson Lively. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Taylor Wilson III and two sisters, Nancy LaNeave of Richmond, VA and Jane Langford of Duluth, GA. She is survived by four children, Richard T. Wilson IV, wife Vonnie, William L. Wilson, wife Lisa, Elizabeth W. Ross, husband David, and John P. Wilson, wife Kelly; known as "BeBe" to six grandchildren, Brent, Taylor, Bobbie, Meredith, Meade, and Jack; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Wilkinson of Wake Forest, NC and Susan Caulder of Richmond, VA; two sisters-in-law, Julia Meade Ferguson and Helen Cover; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Betty operated Adventureland Kindergarten in Petersburg for many years as she greatly enjoyed working with children. She loved reading, was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed spending time with her many bridge friends. Most important to Betty was her family. She loved everyone being together celebrating holidays and birthdays. She always felt fortunate that none of her children or grandchildren moved away so that we could stay close to one another. She was such a giving, loving, and thoughtful person.
Betty's four children, Herkie, Bill, Betsy, and Pat, would like to thank their mother's care givers, Normita Pollard and Pam Lauter for their kindness, love, and wonderful care that their mother received from them. They were a gift from God, and we will forever be grateful.
Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com