|
|
Elizabeth Martin Cousins, 90, of Dinwiddie passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born August 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Sydney A. and Willie A. Martin, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Allen Cousins, Jr.; and brother, Charles Martin. Elizabeth was an active member of Bott Memorial Presbyterian Church in DeWitt, VA, for 25 years, where she served as a Ruling Elder. She is survived by her children, Linda Cousins Jones and husband, Major, Carolyn Mitchell Staples and husband, Tommy, Allen Cousins III and wife, Sharon, Chuck Cousins and wife, Lin, Wesley Cousins and wife, Teresa; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Alfred Martin, Jr. and wife, Ruth; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and many friends. A livestream funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, on Elizabeth Martin's webpage at www.jtmorriss.com, with Reverend Katherine Jackson officiating. Interment will be private in Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bott Memorial Presbyterian Church, 17113 McKenney Ave, Dewitt, VA 23840. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020