|
|
Mrs. Elizabeth Mary Jackson Roberts took death's gentle hands and made her final transition on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Petersburg HealthCare Center after a short illness and valiant fight. She is at peace with her Heavenly Father.
Elizabeth was the younger of two daughters born on November 8, 1911, to the late James Henry and Ruth Jeffries Jackson. She and her sister learned the value of family, religion, hard work and community by example from their parents.
At the age of 9, Elizabeth was baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She always loved serving God's people, working in the church and especially being involved in fundraising to support church ministries and other entities. She found her fundraising talent at the tender age of 13, raising money to put lights on her school's football field. She served as Clerk of the church for 12 years while holding other positions at various times in her service to Christ and His people.
Elizabeth graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia. Her education was continued at Denver Community College in Colorado, Florida State College in Coral Gables, Florida and Tulane University. Later in life she decided to go into the field of beauty culture. She graduated from Apex Beauty School in Richmond, Virginia, and eventually opened "Elizabeth's Beauty Salon" in Crewe, Virginia. At that time she and her late husband, Cecil Roberts, also operated "Roberts Grocery Store" in Crewe, Virginia. Years later, she decided to seek employment in the Beauty Shop Department at Central State Hospital in Petersburg, Virginia. There, she became the Manager and retired after 19+ years of service.
After the passing of her husband, Cecil, and her sister, Lucy Dixon, Elizabeth eventually moved to Petersburg, Virginia. She joined the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, and quickly became involved in fundraising for the church's Building Fund. Because of her dedication, commitment and drive, a room was named in her honor.
She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Evergreen Benjamin #64 Order of the Eastern Star of Virginia, P.H.A. Elizabeth was a member for 74 years. Her work with this organization earned her a plaque with her name at the entrance of the auditorium in their building. She was also a 10-year member of the Petersburg TRIAD program, which was started to advocate for and help protect senior citizens. In 2013 she was honored by the Virginia State TRIAD Conference as the oldest senior at that time.
Elizabeth was a phenomenal woman whose interests spanned into the political arena. For many years she was a member of the NAACP, worked with voter registration and was a big supporter of the Democratic Party. A highlight of her life was being honored by the Virginia General Assembly in 2017.
Always family-oriented, in 1961 Elizabeth started a "reunion" of family by hosting large family gatherings at her home in Crewe, Virginia. This led to the beginning of the Jeffries Family Reunion, which has been going strong for 58 years.
Elizabeth was an active community servant leader, a strong Christian woman, a surrogate Mother, Grandmother and Auntie to many and a friend to everyone she met. She is survived by one nephew, several great, great-great and great-great-great, nieces and nephews, many devoted cousins, and a host of relatives and friends.
She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 4728 Falls Road, Crewe, VA, the Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, eulogist and Rev. Curtis Hurte, officiating. The interment to follow at the Jackson Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019