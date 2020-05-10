Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Southlawn Memorial Park
ELIZABETH S. BAILEY Obituary
Elizabeth Savedge Bailey, 87, of Hopewell, VA went to be with the Lord, Friday, May 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence W Bailey; parents Nathaniel R. and Pocahontas Scott Savedge. She is survived by her daughters, Ann (Randy) Christian, Debbie (Mike) McCrory and Sue Allen; sons, Donald Mountjoy, Jr, Nathaniel Robert 'Bobby' Mountjoy; 8 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and sister, Selma Horton. Due to the restrictions related to the COVID-19 crisis, a private service and burial following will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service https://www.jtmorriss.com/hugs-from-home?. A private interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. A recording of the service will also be available on the web site. In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to the First Baptist Church 401 N 2nd Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 10 to May 11, 2020
