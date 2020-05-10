|
Elizabeth Savedge Bailey, 87, of Hopewell, VA went to be with the Lord, Friday, May 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence W Bailey; parents Nathaniel R. and Pocahontas Scott Savedge. She is survived by her daughters, Ann (Randy) Christian, Debbie (Mike) McCrory and Sue Allen; sons, Donald Mountjoy, Jr, Nathaniel Robert 'Bobby' Mountjoy; 8 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and sister, Selma Horton. Due to the restrictions related to the COVID-19 crisis, a private service and burial following will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service https://www.jtmorriss.com/hugs-from-home?. A private interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. A recording of the service will also be available on the web site. In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to the First Baptist Church 401 N 2nd Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 10 to May 11, 2020