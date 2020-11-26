On Thursday, November 19, 2020, God sent his angels to Southside Regional Medical Center to escort his faithful servant, Ms. Elizabeth S. Eddy-Thweatt home, with her daughter by her bedside and holding her hand. The angels whispered softly into Elizabeth's ear "it's time for you to come with us, for he will give you eternal rest." She released her daughter's hand, the angels surrounded her and there she found peace, comfort and joy knowing that she was ascending to heaven to be with her father.
She was the daughter of the late Nellie Short and the adopted daughter of the late Maria Mason. Elizabeth was educated in the Public School System of Petersburg, Virginia. She was a graduate of Peabody High School. She continued her education by pursuing a career in nursing. Elizabeth attended LPN School at Petersburg General Hospital and John Tyler Community College where she received her license in 1969.
She was employed by Central State Hospital in Petersburg Virginia on July 1, 1977. Elizabeth assignments were the Southside Training Center and the Forensic Unit. She retired from Central State Hospital in 1994 after 30 years of service. Elizabeth continued employment with Central State Hospital part-time for an additional 10 years. After leaving Central State Hospital she began employment with Sussex 1 State Prison on April 1, 1999, continuing her nursing career at the prison for 20 plus years.
Elizabeth was a faithful member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, serving as a member of the Pastor's Aide Ministry. Elizabeth and her daughter love of travel was evident, together they visited many countries abroad, which included: Russia, Greenland, Italy, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, Holland, Scotland, Venezuela, Egypt, Iceland, China and many, many more.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tyrone Eddy (who will welcome her with a warm smile and open arms); maternal mother, Nellie Short; adoptive mother, Marion Mason; cousin, Willie Mae Barber Baugh; three aunts, Mattie C. Barber, Hattie Sue Chamber and Mary S. Warren; ex-husband, Roosevelt Eddy; in-laws, Thomas and Jessie Morgan; and her very best friend, Joyce Harrison.
Elizabeth leaves to cherish her wonderful and inspirational memories: her devoted, loving and adoring daughter, Vanessa D. Eddy of Prince George, VA; cousins, Deacon Eric R. Barber (Elsie) of Petersburg, VA, and Florence Jones Clark of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Peter Brown, Mr. Jones, Sheila F. Brown all of Chesterfield, VA, and Sarah Greenerl (Jerome) of Petersburg, VA; and a devoted next door neighbor, church family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
In lieu of floral arrangements the request that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
