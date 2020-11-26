Vanessa, I am truly saddened and my heart is broken to hear this news. I met Thweatt over 20 years ago and from that day she took me under her wings. She became my workplace mom and I had the pleasure of sharing the same birthday. Even during separation we stayed connected. She was a soldier and will be truly missed. Forever in my heart. Thank you Lord for allowing me to meet her and the time we spent.

Sharesa Dunston

Coworker