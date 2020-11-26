1/1
ELIZABETH S. EDDY-THWEATT
1938 - 2020
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, God sent his angels to Southside Regional Medical Center to escort his faithful servant, Ms. Elizabeth S. Eddy-Thweatt home, with her daughter by her bedside and holding her hand. The angels whispered softly into Elizabeth's ear "it's time for you to come with us, for he will give you eternal rest." She released her daughter's hand, the angels surrounded her and there she found peace, comfort and joy knowing that she was ascending to heaven to be with her father.

She was the daughter of the late Nellie Short and the adopted daughter of the late Maria Mason. Elizabeth was educated in the Public School System of Petersburg, Virginia. She was a graduate of Peabody High School. She continued her education by pursuing a career in nursing. Elizabeth attended LPN School at Petersburg General Hospital and John Tyler Community College where she received her license in 1969.

She was employed by Central State Hospital in Petersburg Virginia on July 1, 1977. Elizabeth assignments were the Southside Training Center and the Forensic Unit. She retired from Central State Hospital in 1994 after 30 years of service. Elizabeth continued employment with Central State Hospital part-time for an additional 10 years. After leaving Central State Hospital she began employment with Sussex 1 State Prison on April 1, 1999, continuing her nursing career at the prison for 20 plus years.

Elizabeth was a faithful member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, serving as a member of the Pastor's Aide Ministry. Elizabeth and her daughter love of travel was evident, together they visited many countries abroad, which included: Russia, Greenland, Italy, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, Holland, Scotland, Venezuela, Egypt, Iceland, China and many, many more.

She was preceded in death by her son, Tyrone Eddy (who will welcome her with a warm smile and open arms); maternal mother, Nellie Short; adoptive mother, Marion Mason; cousin, Willie Mae Barber Baugh; three aunts, Mattie C. Barber, Hattie Sue Chamber and Mary S. Warren; ex-husband, Roosevelt Eddy; in-laws, Thomas and Jessie Morgan; and her very best friend, Joyce Harrison.

Elizabeth leaves to cherish her wonderful and inspirational memories: her devoted, loving and adoring daughter, Vanessa D. Eddy of Prince George, VA; cousins, Deacon Eric R. Barber (Elsie) of Petersburg, VA, and Florence Jones Clark of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Peter Brown, Mr. Jones, Sheila F. Brown all of Chesterfield, VA, and Sarah Greenerl (Jerome) of Petersburg, VA; and a devoted next door neighbor, church family and friends.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.

In lieu of floral arrangements the request that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
28 entries
November 25, 2020
RIP my friend you are a very special person God made no mistake you will never be forgoten
Jennifer Monroe
November 25, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family, Worked with Nurse Thweatt for 20 years at Sussex 1 State Prison. RIP
Richard Bolden
November 25, 2020
Worked with this Lady for over ten years she is one of the best in her field, loved working with her, she is going to be missed by a lot of friends.
Joe Taylor
Coworker
November 25, 2020
A Beautiful Black Angel rest in peace.
James Ford
Friend
November 25, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. I am truly going to miss you Ms. Thweatt. Love LaWanda
LaWanda Davis
Friend
November 25, 2020
Joseph Robinson
Friend
November 24, 2020
You will be missed
Sussex 1 Family
November 24, 2020
You were definitely one of a kind Nurse Thweatt and you will be missed rest easy now ...
Sabina Thorn-Ezell
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Praying for you and the entire family doing this difficult time. So sorry to hear about your loss of your precious Mother. We the Pastor Aid Ministry of Mount Olivet Baptist Church are praying for you.
Denise Greene PigGee
Friend
November 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss, worked with her at SVTC, she was such a sweet and dedicated nurse. Great person.
Annie Reed
November 24, 2020
Vanessa my condolences to you and your family praying for your strength during your time of loss.
Mattiie Robinson
November 24, 2020
Katina Bynum
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Ms. Vanessa, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. I pray for you & your family comfort, strength and understanding in such difficult times as these. Hold To God's unchanging Hands. With Deepest Sympathy and Heartfelt Condolences.
Joselyn " Cooky Buford" Harrison
Coworker
November 23, 2020
Felicia Murrell
November 23, 2020
To the Thweatt Family, I am sending my condolences and prayers to each of you.
Felicia Murrell
Coworker
November 23, 2020
Vanessa, I am truly saddened and my heart is broken to hear this news. I met Thweatt over 20 years ago and from that day she took me under her wings. She became my workplace mom and I had the pleasure of sharing the same birthday. Even during separation we stayed connected. She was a soldier and will be truly missed. Forever in my heart. Thank you Lord for allowing me to meet her and the time we spent.
Sharesa Dunston
Coworker
November 23, 2020
Vanessa, I am truly saddened by the loss of your Mother. I feel as though I knew her because you always talked so lovely about her. May God continue to keep you and may you be kept in perfect peace. I pray for peace beyond understanding, especially in your times of grief. Kingdom Blessings
Angela Walker
Coworker
November 23, 2020
It's with my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, that you have lost such a wonderful, wonderful family member. My prayers are with you ❤ ♥. She was very special.
Gail Montigue
Coworker
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
DARNELL BELLAMY
Coworker
November 23, 2020
I worked with Ms Thweatt at Sussex 1 state I would always tell her she was my cousin she a great person and a awesome nurse. MY CONDOLENCES go out to the family but especially to her children she was very proud of you and truly loved you
Renee Grant
Friend
November 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Makeya Ashburn
Coworker
November 22, 2020
To the family of Nurse Thweatt I would like to say that I am sorry for your loss and I pray that God will give all strength at this difficult time. I worked with Nurse Thweatt at the prison and would walk her on the pods during pill pass when I was an officer. She will be greatly missed by myself and others. Praying for you all.
Monica Summers
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Vilma Short
November 22, 2020
To The Family Of Ms. Thweatt, I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of Ms. Thweatt , she was such a caring person . We work together at SVTC. (Skilled Unit ). Sending prayers. and condolences to t the family
Dorothy Walker
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Vanessa & family, I am truly saddened to hear of your mother's passing. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Thweatt & I worked together @ SVTC (skilled) for some years. RIP my friend
Delores Johnson Bland
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Forever loved, my best friend
Jeari Webb
Family
November 21, 2020
My sister, you will remain in my heart forever.
Your sister,
Jeari Webb
Jeari Webb
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Celestine Riley
Coworker
