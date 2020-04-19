|
|
Elizabeth "Lee" Taylor of Chester passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born to the late Russell and Winnie Thaxton on August 29, 1945, in Charleston, West Virginia. Lee graduated from George Washington High School in 1963. Lee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, good friend to all and she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Prior to retiring in 2016, she worked for Peoples Bank. She enjoyed serving her customers, community and church (The Heights Baptist Church). She married the late Donald L Taylor in 1965, and they lived together in West Virginia until moving to their forever home in Chester, Virginia in 1978. They were faithful to one another for 50 years. Lee is survived by her son Larry Taylor and his wife Karen, daughter Kim Meade and husband John. In addition, she is survived by 5 grandchildren, Hannah Lankford (married to Leo), Russell Simmons, Margret Escobedo (married to Tony), James Cromwell III and Kelsie Cruz. She has a great-grandchild whom she adored, Landon Lankford. She enjoyed traveling with her family, to the Grand Canyon in Arizona, the beaches in Morehead City NC, Noah's Ark in Kentucky and the Great Smokey Mountains in Pigeon Forge TN. She enjoyed life to the fullest and never took time with family and friends for granted. Lee was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will most assuredly be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A private ceremonial burial with the family will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 22nd at Sunset Memorial Park. A livestream of the service will be available through Nannie Taylor's Facebook page so her many friends can be a part of the Celebration of Nannie Taylor's life. The family requests donations be made to support the Chesterfield Food Bank, in lieu of flowers. The website is https://www.chesterfieldfoodbank.org/. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020