Elizabeth Treely Williamson, 54, of Chester, VA, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Elizabeth was a registered nurse and had a love for horse racing.
She is survived by her parents, Calvin and Treely Williamson; a brother, David Williamson and wife, Vicki; one sister, Vernell Williamson; a niece, Megan Williamson; one nephew, Matthew Williamson; her loving dog, Jack; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 5:30 p.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to June 1, 2019