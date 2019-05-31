Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Visitation
Following Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
ELIZABETH TREELY WILLIAMSON


ELIZABETH TREELY WILLIAMSON Obituary
Elizabeth Treely Williamson, 54, of Chester, VA, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Elizabeth was a registered nurse and had a love for horse racing.
She is survived by her parents, Calvin and Treely Williamson; a brother, David Williamson and wife, Vicki; one sister, Vernell Williamson; a niece, Megan Williamson; one nephew, Matthew Williamson; her loving dog, Jack; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 5:30 p.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to June 1, 2019
