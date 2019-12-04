Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
ELIZABETH WYATT CLAYTOR Obituary
Elizabeth Wyatt Claytor, better known as "Mousie" to her friends, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 99. A lifelong resident of Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late William L., Sr. and Annie Wyatt Claytor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William L. Claytor, Jr. and Thomas J. Claytor; twin sisters, Frances C. Hodnett and Mary C. Staples. A 1937 graduate of Petersburg High School, Mousie worked for more than 40 years for AT&T, and later C&P Telephone, and was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers of America. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Petersburg where she taught Sunday school for many years.
She is survived by a niece, Ellen Staples Goodwyn (A.P.) of Dinwiddie, VA; a nephew, Elwood Thomas Hodnett, Jr. (Martha) of Springfield, VA; and a devoted friend, Dr. Julie Samuels.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Michael Malone officiating. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 1187, Petersburg, VA 23804. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
