Our dear beloved mother, Ella Louise Giles Hardy (also known as Ella G), age 81, of Henrico, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 4:20 a.m. in the Southside Regional Medical Center.
Ella G was born on October 23, 1938, to the late Eddie Giles, Sr. and Susan Adeline Thompson Giles in Amelia County, Virginia. She attended Ammon School and the historic Russell Grove High School where math was her favorite subject. Ella G was employed at Central State Hospital/Southside Virginia Training Center in the food services department for over 25 years and retired from Central State Hospital/Southside Virginia Training Center in 1994.
Mom loved the Lord and loved going to church to praise his Holy Name. She was baptized at Mt. Level Baptist Church by Reverend E.E. Hicks on September 28, 1952, and later moved her membership to Mt. Poole Baptist Church where she served the Lord in several capacities over a period of time: a member of Sanctuary Choir, Sisterhood Ministry, Outreach Ministry, Christian Education, Administrative Ministry, Hospitality Ministry, and Nurses Ministry. She continued serving the Lord by studying to become a Deaconess and, on September 6, 2009, was ordained as Deaconess Ella Hardy.
As her health declined, she moved to Henrico, Virginia to live with her son Michael Hardy and his wife Tamara Hardy where she continued praising the Lord at Manna Christian Fellowship.
Ella G married her childhood sweetheart, Walter Allen Hardy, Sr. who predeceased her in February of 1986. To this union was born 7 children in which 3 are deceased: Walter Allen Hardy, Jr, Wayne E. Hardy, and Kimberly Hardy.
Grandchildren who preceded her in death: Joshua Hardy, Kendrick Josiah Hardy, and Walter Allen Hardy, III.
Siblings who preceded her in death: Annie Creighton, Henry Giles, and James Giles.
Ella G was a good daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend who never met a stranger. She had a big heart, a good sense of humor, and a contagious smile. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mourning her loss and cherishing fond memories of Mom are her devoted children: Michael Hardy (Tamara) of Virginia, Franklin Hardy of Oklahoma, Vergie Freeman (Theo) of Texas and Angela Hardy of Virginia; daughter-in-law: Alicia Hardy; grandchildren: Franchesca Nellenback, Nathaniel Freeman (Delmy), Samuel Freeman (Jamie), Jordan Hardy, Michaela Hardy, Erika Hardy, Jeremiah Hardy, and Jon Hardy; great-grandchildren: Nathaniel R.B. Freeman, Ryan L. Freeman, Reese A. Freeman, and Aiden Nellenback; siblings: Ann Brown (Rev. Waverly Sr.), Mary Allen (Wilbert), Addie Woodley, Dorothy Giles, Richard Giles, Herbert Giles, Rev. Eddie Giles, Jr. (Dianne) and Sammie Giles (Valorie); aunts: Eula Roney and Louisiana Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who shared in our mom's life.
A viewing will be held at Johnson Services (530 S. Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA 23803) from 10:00 am - 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Union Baptist Church, Church Road, VA on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers make contributions of love to the family.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.