ELLA MAE HAHN WELLS


1932 - 2019
ELLA MAE HAHN WELLS Obituary
Ella Mae Hahn Wells, 87, of Petersburg went to be with the Lord Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born May 24, 1932, in Meadowville, Virginia, to the late John and Okie Hahn. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Ernest Wells; two sons, David Lee Wells and William Ernest Wells; and two daughters, Sheila Mae Cimburke and Kathi Marie Wells.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Wells Stewart; and grandson, Rodney Cimburke Jr. Ella was a very loving and caring woman and will be missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia. Arrangements by the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
