Mrs. Ellen Elaine Knight, born September 8, 1945, to the late Arthur G. Cragg and Inez Spicely Cragg, departed this life on April 6, 2019, at Pineveiw Future Nursing Home in Clinton, Maryland, after a period of declining health. A native of Dinwiddie County, she accepted Christ at an early age at Shiloh Baptist Church in Darvills, VA, where she played piano in her youth. She also played for Cellar Creek Baptist Church in Blackstone, VA. "Elaine" graduated Southside High School Class of 1963, where she played basketball. She was a former employee of Phillip Morris and also worked for the government in Washington, DC. She was predeceased by her husband, Alonia Knight; a brother, James Cragg; and a granddaughter, Kayla Clara Cragg." Elaine" was a true Redskin fan.



She is survived by her son, Khari Knight; stepdaughter, Renee Knight; stepson, Kim Knight; one sister, Rosalee Edmonds; one brother, Roylee Cragg; two sisters-in-law, Nina Knight and Lillie Cragg; her grandchildren, Kenita, Raphael and Malik Knight; great-grandchildren, Rasheeda, King'l, Antonio and Skylar; three aunts, Vivian Walker, Millie Spicely and Louise Cragg; one uncle, Eddie Spicley; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, among them Earl and Janet of Capital Heights, Maryland, and a devoted cousin, Toni Jones (thanks for the loving support you showed her).



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 12 noon at the Shiloh Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, with Rev. Dr. David L. Banks Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will assemble at the Petersburg Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. for the procession.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, 804-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019