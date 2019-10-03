|
|
On Friday, September 27, 2019, God called a loving mother, Mrs. Ellen Marie Ferrell home to celebrate the beginning of her new life in Heaven. Mrs. Ferrell resided at Woodbine Nursing Home, Alexandria, Virginia. Mrs. Ferrell was born on February 22, 1935, to the late Charles and Ethel Jackson. Mrs. Ferrell accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and became a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia.
Mrs. Ferrell is preceded in death by four brothers, Thomas C. Jackson, Charles Jackson Jr, John Jackson and Lawrence Jackson; and two sisters, Dorothy Hawkins and Ethel Hayes.
Mrs. Ferrell graduated from Peabody High School in Petersburg, Virginia, and furthered her education at Virginia State College (University) Petersburg, Virginia, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in education.
Mrs. Ferrell was married to James Earl Ferrell and to this union they were blessed with one son, Marcus.
Mrs. Ferrell leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted son, Marcus L. Ferrell and his wife Margaret; one granddaughter, Angela (Diago) Martin; and one great-grandson, Diago Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Herbert Holly, II officiating. Burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA. 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019