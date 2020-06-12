Ellen Vaughan Benfield, 81, of Colonial Heights, passed away, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 29, 1938, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late Leonard Earl and Marjorie Butler Vaughan. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Leon Benfield, her fur baby Lucky, two sisters: Frances Wamsley and Marion Fable, two brothers Gordon Vaughan, Bobby Vaughan. She retired after 30 years as a Cafeteria Worker from Colonial Heights High School and was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. She enjoyed time with her family, camping, fishing, working, spoiling Children and was known as Nanny to all. She was an angel that looked after so many, she carried on the tradition of making Christmas hard candy and her famous peanut butter balls. Her home was the rock that held all occasions celebrating every holiday to keep her family together. She is survived by her son Dennis Walker and wife Katie, grandchildren Dylan (Tabitha) of Matoaca, LeAnne (Fur baby Dixie) of Matoaca , Jenny (DJ) of McKenney, Tiffany of Dinwiddie, great-grandchildren Caylee, Waylon , Corey Jr., Chloe, brother Doug Vaughan and wife Janet of Colonial Heights, nieces Janet Miller (Mike) of Prince George, Margie Roddy (Mike), of Colonial Heights, Elaine Wamsley (Wayne), of Colonial Heights, Audrey Wamsley of Colonial Heights, numerous nieces and nephews, three great nieces; Skyler, Brielle, and Stella Rose, and great nephew; Logan, as well as many special friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, in Blandford Cemetery Petersburg, Virginia. Her remains will rest between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.