1/1
ELLIOT A. RHODES
1949 - 2020
Elliot A. Rhodes, 71, was born July 2, 1949, to the late Daffa D. Bugg and the late Lester Vaughan.

Elliot was a graduate of high school and he retired with over 30 years of service as a seaman with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Elliot was a wonderful uncle and brother he also was a great man and a very special person. Elliot also had a pleasant way about him that left a mark on your spirit.

Elliot was predeceased by his parents, two sisters Cheryl D. Bugg James and Wilhelmina Bugg.

Left to cherish his life is one remaining sister Linda K. Bugg he has two remaining brothers Lester M. Bugg, Jr., and Mario A. Bugg, a special friend Doris Black, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Public viewing will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 12 noon Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the funeral chapel.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
