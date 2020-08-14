1/1
ELLIS S. TUCKER
1950 - 2020
Mr. Ellis S. Tucker, 70, of Chesterfield departed this life Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence.

A native of Halifax County, Ellis was born to the late Alex Tucker and Lilly Mae Tucker January 18, 1950.

He was retired from the US Army after having served 20 years. In addition to being a veteran, he was well skilled as a mechanic, master barber and instructor.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Tucker and a host of children, grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 3pm, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg,

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandfuneralhomes.com or call us at 804-732-7841.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
