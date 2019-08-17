The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
ELMA DAVIS

Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Branches Runn Baptist Church
Amelia, VA
View Map



ELMA LOUISE DAVIS


1931 - 2019
ELMA LOUISE DAVIS Obituary
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Elma Louise Davis entered into eternal rest peacefully in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. She was born October 14, 1931, to the late Edwin Thompson and Bettie May Brown Thompson in Amelia County, Virginia. She was educated in the Public Schools of Amelia.

At an early age, she confessed Christ and joined the Branches Runn Baptist Church. There she was an active member until her health began to decline. When she was unable to make it to service, the pastor and members came to see about her at her home.

She loved to go for rides, especially to Blackstone to shop. She enjoyed cooking, babysitting her grandson, visiting with family and friends, especially at cookouts and out eating at the buffets. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry Davis; a son, James Williams "Jimmie Lee;" and siblings, Maria Woodley, Pearl White, and Willie Thompson.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted son, Waverly Davis; a step daughter, Lillie Mae Pritchett; loving grandson, Waverly Gilliam; three step grandchildren, Kenny and John Pritchett, Ryan Gilliam; a sister-in-law, Willie Anna Davis; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins other relatives and friends, to include a devoted niece, Mary Wilson, devoted nephew, Gilbert Woodley, two devoted friends, Rhyvan Gilliam and Willie Anna Davis.

The family would like to especially thank Dinwiddie Rehab, SRMC, HCC Personal Care, and all of her health care workers, Rhyvan Gilliam, Cynthia Johnson, Charlene Woodley, Shelia Johnson, Shirley Coleman, and Waverly Gilliam, grandson.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Branches Runn Baptist Church, Amelia, Virginia, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Alonzo Williams, officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A repast will follow the service at the church. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 12 noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
