Ms. Elma Marylene Pritchard was born September 1, 1941, to the late Clyde Benjamin Pritchard and Dorothy Blackwell Pritchard. She departed this life at Johnston Willis Medical Center in Richmond, VA, on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
At an early age she attended Dundas Chapel R.Z.U.A Church and accepted Christ. She later joined Clearview Baptist in Baltimore, MD, and there she served on the Usher Ministry.
She graduated from Lunenburg County Public Schools in 1960. She continued her education at the Piedmont Nursing School in Burkeville, VA. She then moved to Baltimore, MD, in the mid 60's and worked as a Phlebotomist for 40 plus years at The Johns Hopkins Hospital until her retirement in 2006.
Elma devoted most of her adult life to taking care of her mother until her death in 1994. She loved her family and talking with her nephews and nieces. She especially enjoyed the daily phone calls with her sister, "Mip."
She enjoyed many activities in her spare time. Elma attended coin shows, traveled with her sister, and enjoyed shopping with her cousin, Dorothy. Often, she hosted out of town family members in her home which she loved.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mollie Stigall; two brothers, Thomas (Buster) Pritchard, Edward Pritchard Sr.; and her beloved cousin, Dorothy Bridgeforth.
Elma leaves to treasure her memory one sister, Mildred Campbell (Richard) of Richmond, VA, and one brother, Clyde "Gat" Pritchard Jr. of Richmond, VA. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dundas Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020