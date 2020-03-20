|
|
Elnora D. Miller, of Petersburg, VA, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at John Randolph Medical Center Hopewell, VA.
She was born in North Carolina and was the daughter of the late John Henry Isreal and Clementine Isreal.
Elnora retired from Southside Virginia Training Center, Petersburg ,VA. She enjoyed playing games, watching horror movies, dancing and having fun with her grandchildren. She loved her some "Usher" (the singer).
Elnora is survived by her son, Corby F. Miller (Melika); two daughters, Charmaine M. Miller (Seneca Binns, devoted son-in-law) and Shentake N. Miller; grandchildren, Timisha Hunter, Divine James, Corby Miller, Jr., Tarique Granderson, Tony James, Zumar Miller Bell, KyMaree Hendricks, KyOntae Hendricks and Ziiyah Phillips; great grandchildren, ChaMiyah Allen, TaNiyah Allen, TiMaJe Allen and ChaMaree Hunter; sisters, Bernice Judkins and Jackie Henderson, both of San Diego, California, Henrietta Isreal of Norlina, North Carolina, Alfreda Isreal of Henderson, North Carolina; brothers, John Isreal of Henderson, North Carolina, George Isreal (Phyllis) of Oxford, North Carolina, and Darnell Henderson of San Diego, California; special devoted god stepchildren, Adonis Jones and Tink Jones; godchildren, Ma'Dyhia Whitehead and Talaiyah Jones; and best friend, Darma Vaughan.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. at the chapel of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804) 732-5959 or (804) 834-3330. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 20, 2020