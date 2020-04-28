|
Elnora Whitmore-Stewart was born at the onset of 1930 on January 1st in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Andrew E. Jackson & Fannie Whitmore-Jackson where she was one of the older children who deeply loved her many siblings; Hazel, Thomas, Holland, Cleveland (all preceded her in death), Esther and Kyle.
Elnora was educated in the Dinwiddie School System in Virginia and enjoyed all things culinary arts. Overcome by love during her "sweet sixteen-year" in 1946 she met and fell in love with Jesse Van Stewart and the following year they were married. To this union of love and affection of four strong daughters were born: Edith, Hermena, Delois and Elois. After 18 years of wedding bliss Jesse was called to his eternal home in December 1965.
Elnora accepted the Lord into her life as a young lady and was baptized at Saint John Baptist Church in Stony Creek, Virginia, and later attended Abundant Life Bible Mission and Gravel Run Baptist Church. She absolutely loved the kitchen where she cooked up meals and treats of all kinds. For more than thirty years she worked as a Cook at Givens Restaurant in Virginia, retiring to ensure her grandchildren were safe and well cared for, which only she could do. She read stories, cooked meals, doctored wounds, wiped noses and most importantly made sure her grandchildren knew the Lord. It was clear to everyone, "GG was in charge of all the grands!"
In 2000 Elnora crossed state lines, leaving Virginia to relocate to Michigan to be with her oldest daughter, Edith. She quickly joined Third New Hope Baptist Church, under the strong leadership of Pastor & First Lady Emeritus Branch where she faithfully attended worship and served with the Golden Circle and Mission Ministry. She could always be found waving across the sanctuary, hugging and smiling as she made her way to her "favorite seat" in the sanctuary. It was no secret she loved her Pastor and First Lady and didn't mind telling "everybody." True to who she was she adopted into her heart children to love and care for in her neighborhood and the congregation. She often expressed her love to many by baking homemade rolls and sweet treats that one could not resist…those rolls would melt in your mouth!
A life well lived loving, serving and giving Elnora Whitmore-Stewart gladly accepted her "well done" from her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday evening, April 16th, at 9:32 p.m. and eternally resides in the presence of her Lord. Forever in the hearts of many she leaves to cherish her many memories; five daughters, Edith (William) Peters of Detroit, MI, Hermena (Aaron) Hayes and Rev. Delois Maddox of Petersburg, VA, Elois (Kevin) Powell of Dinwiddie, VA, and Wanda (Randy) Jenkins of Atlanta, GA; two siblings, Esther Mae Jackson of Jamaica, NY, and Kyle (Karen) Scott Jackson of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren, Michelle Coles, Jeffery Coleman, Tywanda Maddox, Felicia (Johnel) Jackson, Lasheunda (Timothy) Blanks, LaTonya Aiden and Tericka (Carvell) Lipscomb; fourteen great-grandchildren, Darrell Aiden, Derrick Aiden, Sade Coleman, Eric Coles, Jr., James Coles, Jessica Aiden, Destiney Aiden, Ashley Williams, William Maddox, Zoe Blanks, Olivia Blanks, Brittany Bailey, Cornise Bailey and Jaida Lipscomb; six great-great-grandchildren, Marquee Coles, Journei Coles, Rylan Webb, Johnathan Johnson, Jr., Kahl Pope and Lael Pope; three best friends, Mrs. Alice Mosley, Mrs. Irma Bivens and Mrs. Sarah Thompson; along with two very special first cousins who were affectionately known as "sisters;" Dorothy (Macon) Myrick and Naomi Williams; along with many adored nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A private service has been scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020