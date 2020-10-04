1/1
ELOISE B. WARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELOISE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise Britton Ward, 74 of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home on Swift Creek. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband Richard F. Ward Jr., and parents Roland and Irene Britton.

Eloise is survived by her children, Lauri Henderson (Eric), Alexis Ward, and Richard F. Ward III (Phyllis); three grandchildren, Abigail and Ward Henderson and R. Franklin Ward IV; two brothers John Britton (Katherine) and Roland Britton Jr; sister Ann Nicholas; 9 nephews; and 5 nieces.

Eloise shared her love of life with family, friends and community and will be missed by many. Her passion for all things beautiful will never be forgotten. A lifelong, devoted member of Highland United Methodist church, she served the Lord in many capacities especially as a faithful choir member.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va, 23834.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va, 23803.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eloise's name to FOLAR Friends of the Lower Appomattox River, folar-va.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Blandford Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
Eloise was a good friend and a sweet lady. We had some great times at the lake house and here at the NC coast. We will keep her smile in our hearts. May her memory be a blessing.
Gail Guthrie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved