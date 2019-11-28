|
Mr. Elroy H. Graves, affectionately known as "Roy", was born on September 20, 1939 to James and Addie Graves. He was the baby boy of three children.
Roy accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized in a special ceremony at Faith and Hope by Elder Benjamin Shaw. He was a member of Crusade for Christ (Truth and Deliverance) where he attended service regularly until his health declined. He even sang in the choir.
Roy graduated from Southside High in Dinwiddie, VA, in 1959. He began his career at Phillip Morris. He left Phillip Morris to work at Brown & Williamson where he held the position of Lead Fixer for over 40 years. After he retired from Brown & Williamson, he took a position at World Access (Mondial) and worked there in the mail room for over 10 years and then retired for the second time.
Anyone that knew Roy, knew that he didn't sugar-coat anything. If you didn't want to know his honest opinion, you better not ask. He didn't put up with any nonsense. He was smart, honest, kind, loving and caring. He loved his family. He loved playing Solitary and Free Call on his computer. He loved to watch Sanford and Son and the Westerns on television, and most of all he was a HUGE Dallas Cowboys Fan. He always gave you something to think about whenever he spoke.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Addie Graves Stewart; father, James Graves; brother, James E. Graves, Sr.; sister-in-law, Frances Graves; brother-in-law, Frank Raines, Sr. and His nephew, James E. "J.G." Graves III.
Roy is survived by one daughter, Wanda Graves Crawley; one granddaughter, Takia Graves; two great granddaughters, Kristiana Graves-Brown and Kamora Graves all of Petersburg; one sister, Artie Raines of Springfield, VA; three nieces, Cynthia Shackleford and Felicia Thomas both of Chesterfield, and Terrie Raines of Springfield, VA; two nephews, Toriano Graves of Iowa, and Frank Raines, Jr. of Illinois; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, November 30, 2019 Truth and Deliverance Ministries COGIC, 2512 Deerfield Drive, Petersburg, VA.
