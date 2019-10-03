|
Elsie Doxey Rasnick, 83, of Chester, VA., passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Born in Great Bridge, VA, to the late William Edward and Gracie Sawyer Doxey. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Hampton H. Rasnick.
Elsie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Teri Rasnick Hope (Robert "Bubba" Smalley) and Tamara Rasnick Hayes (Keith); grandchildren, Christopher Adams Hayes (Lya), and Ashley Hayes McQuillen (Danny, Jr,); great-grandchildren, Julia Hayes, Olivia Hayes, Benjamin East, Tug McQuillen, Baby McQuillen due November 6, 2019; sisters, Lettie Dozier, Dorothy Hughes and Barbara Smith; as well as extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff for the loving care that Elsie received at Dunlop House of Colonial Heights in the Memory Care Neighborhood, Magnolia Unit.
The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's memory to your local or Cancer Research Foundation.
