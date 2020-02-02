|
Elsie Mae Eley, 87, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Max Harold Barrett, Sr. and Emma Jane Bell Barrett. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gordon Ivey; her second husband, Richard Eley; her daughter, Wanda Kay James; her grandson, Jason Kurt Ivey; her brothers, Walter Barrett, Max Barrett, Jr., and Thomas Barrett; her sisters, Alice Simmons and Charlotte Sharitz. Mrs. Eley retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company after 32 years of service. A member of Western Heights Baptist Church, she loved to sing gospel music and was a proud member of The Glory Bound Singers. She is survived by her son, Wayne Ivey (Karen); her daughter, Susan Comer (David); her sister, Maxine Wilson, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of James River Hospice that took such special care of our Mrs. Eley and the family during their time of need, as well as Chaplain Morris Gant and Pastor Jon Dundalow. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020