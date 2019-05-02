Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
ELSIE CHASE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Baptist Church
800 Augusta Avenue
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELSIE CHASE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSIE MARIE HAMILTON CHASE


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELSIE MARIE HAMILTON CHASE Obituary
Mrs. Elsie Marie Hamilton Chase, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her son's home in Silver Spring, Maryland. A beloved daughter of Allen and Maude Hamilton, Elsie was born September 4, 1921, in Newark, New Jersey.
After graduating from Newark's South Side High School, she worked for many years as a valued bookkeeper for the United Jewish Appeal. She was married in 1970, to William McKinley Chase, also of Newark, they later relocated to Ettrick, Virginia. Both Elsie and William were trusted employees of Virginia State University until each retired.
William predeceased Elsie who is survived by her loving family: son, John Russell Houston III; two sisters, Ruth Fitzgerald and Phyllis Voorhees; grandchildren, John Russell Houston IV and Katrine Elizabeth Houston; five great grandchildren; six nieces; and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughin, Pastor. An inurnment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now