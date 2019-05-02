|
Mrs. Elsie Marie Hamilton Chase, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her son's home in Silver Spring, Maryland. A beloved daughter of Allen and Maude Hamilton, Elsie was born September 4, 1921, in Newark, New Jersey.
After graduating from Newark's South Side High School, she worked for many years as a valued bookkeeper for the United Jewish Appeal. She was married in 1970, to William McKinley Chase, also of Newark, they later relocated to Ettrick, Virginia. Both Elsie and William were trusted employees of Virginia State University until each retired.
William predeceased Elsie who is survived by her loving family: son, John Russell Houston III; two sisters, Ruth Fitzgerald and Phyllis Voorhees; grandchildren, John Russell Houston IV and Katrine Elizabeth Houston; five great grandchildren; six nieces; and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughin, Pastor. An inurnment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 2 to May 3, 2019