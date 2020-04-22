Home

ELTON WADSWORTH STELL


1932 - 2020
ELTON WADSWORTH STELL Obituary
Elton Wadsworth Stell, 88, of DeWitt passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. Born April 12, 1932, he was the son of the late Leonard Wadsworth and Minnie Eunice Stell, and was also preceded in death by his son, Troy Lee Stell; granddaughter, Ashlie Nicole Stell; brother, Leonard Claiborne Stell; and sister, Juanita Jeanette Allen. He was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church for over 35 years and worked for ABB as a Tool Specialist for 9 years before he retired. Elton enjoyed photography, especially when he was taking pictures of his family, who he cherished his time with. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Roselyn Ann Stell; children, Philip Wadsworth Stell (Susan), Lawrence Edwin Stell (Barbara Gale), Kathryn Darlynn Schoening (Warren), Kalley Jeanette Saye (Danny), Tracy Elton Wadsworth Stell (Diane); 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and many other extended family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
