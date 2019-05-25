|
|
On the wings of an angel, our devoted father, friend and grandfather, Elwood Eugene Williams, son of the late Mr. Eugene Williams and Mrs. Mildred Lee Williams, entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2019, at Hunter-Holmes McGuire Veterans Medical Center, Richmond, VA. Born on December 8, 1944, he confessed a hope in Christ at an early age at Peterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Merry Hill, NC.
He enlisted in the United States Army on August 26, 1965, and served on active duty until August 31, 1985, receiving an honorable discharge and retiring with 20 years of service as a Master Sergeant (MSG), Mechanical Maintenance Supervisor. His duty assignments include: General Vehicle Repairman, Troop B, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry, 2nd Armored Div Fort Hood, TX; Wheel Vehicle Mechanic, Fort Knox, KY. During his assignments, his awards and decorations include: National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (3), Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (2), Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Achievement Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm (Unit), Overseas Service Bars, Good Conduct Medal (6).
After retiring from military service, he was employed for over 19 years as a Department of the Army Civilian Maintenance Management Analyst assigned to Force Development and Evaluation Directorate, Logistics Center, Fort Lee, VA, and the National Simulation Center, Logistics Exercise and Simulation Directorate (LESD), Fort Lee, where he served honorably until his retirement in 2004.
Shortly after making Prince George County home in 1984, Elwood joined Union Branch Baptist Church, Prince George, and served diligently in the men's choir and an usher until his health failed. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, the late Mrs. Ella B. Williams.
Elwood leaves to cherish his loving memories: daughters, Sonya Renee Williams of Petersburg, VA and Felicia Maynard of Silver Springs, MD; son, Retired Master Sergeant (MSG), U.S.A. Darryl Williams (Maricris "Cindy") of Newport News, VA; sisters, Clara Heckstall of Silver Springs, MD and Jean Wynn of Pamlico County, NC; aunts, Minnie Newsome of Ahoskie, NC, Thelma Cooper and Margaret Parker, both of Windsor, NC and Iris Simmons of Roxboro, NC; sister-in-law, Evora Hill of Colerain, NC; four grandchildren, LaDedra Newell of Newport News, VA, DeSean Hardiman of Charlotte, NC, Marielle Mahal Williams and Darius Domingo Williams of Newport News, VA;. nieces, Lenora Wilson of Brooklyn, NY, Sharon Hill of Colerain, NC, Cheryl Wynn of Raleigh, NC and Michelle Montgomery of Ridgeland, SC; nephews, Ervin Wilson (Doris) of Edenton, NC, Mark Wilson of Colerain, NC; Charlie "Boo" Wynn Jr. (Angelica) of Aurora, NC, Michael Toomer and Christopher Toomer, both Hardeeville, SC; a devoted cousin, Michael Freeman of Dinwiddie County, VA; coined his adopted son, John "Mo" Moton of Newport News, VA; battle buddies and lifetime family and friends, Mr. Willie Rogers Peterson (Jackie) of West Point, NY, Mr. Monroe Phillips (Barbara) of Prince George, VA, Mr. Calvin D. Farr (Regina) of Chester, VA, Mr. Cecil Pugh (BJ) of Newport News, VA, Mr. Freddie Corpening (Brenda) of Hickory, NC, Mr. Billie Carson of New Bern, NC, Mr. James "Jim" Platt of Colonial Heights, VA and Mr. Travis Williams, Killeen, TX; prayer warriors and friends, Deacon Robbie Mitchell (Patricia) of Prince George, VA and Deacon Sterling Hunt (Kaye), Prince George, VA; special friend, Bernet Green; a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 27, 2019, at Union Branch Church, 3356 Union Branch Road, South Prince George, VA, Rev. Dr. Archie German, eulogist. The interment will follow at Peterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Merry Hill, NC.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 3408 Taverns Road, South Prince George, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 25 to May 26, 2019