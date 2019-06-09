Home

Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
10000 Patterson Ave
Richmond, VA 23238
(804) 740-1948
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Welborne United Methodist Church
920 Maybeury Dr
Richmond, VA
Committal
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
10000 Patterson Ave
Richmond, VA 23238
EMILY B.R. NUCKOLS


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EMILY B.R. NUCKOLS Obituary
Nuckols, Emily Branch Ragsdale, 87, of Glen Allen, VA, passed peacefully to be with our Lord and Saviour on June 6, 2019. She was born in DeWitt, VA, (Dinwiddie Co.) on March 19, 1932, the second daughter of the late William Edmund "Eddie" and Annie Lucile Smith Ragsdale. She was also predeceased by her sister, Ann R. Terrell, and is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gray Norwood Nuckols Jr.; her children, William "Bill" Grayson Nuckols (Beth Welch), David "Dave" Branch Nuckols (Karin Keitel) and Ann Minor Nuckols Richmond (Kenny). Emily is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura Nuckols, Em Nuckols, James Michael Richmond and William Grayson Richmond; her sisters, Mary Lu R. Graham and Jane R. Zitta (Vic); 8 loving nieces and nephews and several special caregivers, including Luanna, Bonnie, Sylvia, Samantha, Sheena, Latoya and Alicia.

Emily graduated from Sunnyside McKenney High School in Dinwiddie Co., from Madison College (JMU)(B.A. 1953) and Florida State University (M.A. 1955), and went on to teach math at Virginia Tech, Montgomery County, MD Jr. College, Henrico Co. VA Public Schools and Virginia Commonwealth University. She was a loving homemaker and mother to her children, and a dedicated Christian and active member of the United Methodist Church (76 years). She enjoyed and was especially adept at tutoring individual students in math, which she continued into her 80s. Emily was a "special gal" who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Welborne United Methodist Church, 920 Maybeury Dr, Richmond, VA 23229, on Thursday, June 13, at 3 p.m., with a reception to follow. Committal will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park on Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 9 to June 10, 2019
