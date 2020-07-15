Emily Jackson Whitehead departed this life peacefully at the age of 99 on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at River View on the Appomattox Health and Rehab Center in Hopewell, Va. She was born on January 29, 1921 in Hopewell to Arthur William and Bertha Roberts Jackson.
She graduated from Carter G. Woodson High School in Hopewell, Va. Emily was a long-time member of First Baptist Church City Point and attended regularly until her health failed her several years ago.
Emily was married to Charles Whitehead until his death in 1966. They lived together in his home town of Hampton, Virginia. Emily returned to live in Hopewell to help her aging parents in 1981. She was very active in church activities, especially their senior program. Emily was also an active member of the Hopewell Senior Citizen Center for several years where she enjoyed doing craft projects. During her stay at River View, where she was a resident since 2011, she enjoyed talking on the phone, interacting with other residents, especially in the dining hall, having visitors, participating in activities, especially playing bingo, doing word search and jigsaw puzzles. Emily enjoyed her stay at River View, and the family is very grateful for the wonderful care administered to her by the staff.
In addition to her parents and husband, Emily was preceded in death by her sister Evelyn Duncan (Herman), her brother Theodore Jackson, her brother Arthur Jackson (Helen), her nieces Theodora James and Barbara Chapman.
Emily will be greatly missed and is lovingly remembered for her warm smile, pleasant disposition and beautiful penmanship. She leaves to mourn her passing her sister Carolyn Sawyerr (Dr. Olaseinde) of Edmond, Oklahoma, nephew Gbenga Sawyerr of Oklahoma City, Ok., niece Sola Sawyerr of San Francisco, California, grand-nephews Mark Chapman of South Floral Park, N.Y., Todd Chapman of St. Albans, N.Y., Alvin James of Burlington, N.J., grand-niece Cheryl James of Hamilton, N.J. and a host of cousins and friends. Her cousins Patricia Moore and Colleen Washington and her friend Martha Jackson were very near and dear to her.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the First Baptist Church City Point Cemetery, Hopewell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandfuneralhomes.com.