J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
EMILY TUCKER
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Tabernacle  Baptist Church
418 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
EMILY R. TUCKER


1927 - 2019
EMILY R. TUCKER Obituary
Mrs. Emily R. Tucker of Dinwiddie, VA, was called home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born December 24, 1927, to Mattie Browder and Charley Browder.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a friendly person who was well known; to her no person was a stranger.
Emily was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Lillie Wallace; son, Frankie Tucker; and her siblings.
Emily is survived by her sons, Joseph Tucker of Richmond, VA, Roger Tucker (Nanny) of Amelia, VA, Ralph Tucker (Christine) of Petersburg, VA; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Pastor, and Rev. Herbert Holly, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
