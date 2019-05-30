Emma Elizabeth Watkins, 75, of 50 Cavalier Dr., Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Colonial Heights HealthCare Center in Colonial Heights, VA.



Emma was a native of Dinwiddie County (formerly of McKenney) before residing in Petersburg, born May 2, 1944, to the late Willie Ann Crittendon and the late Roy G. Crittendon.



At an early age, she accepted Christ and joined Big Bethel Baptist Church, McKenney, and later joined Shiloh Baptist Church, Darvills, and then later rejoined her home church Big Bethel Baptist Church, McKenney, where she served on the Senior Choir. Emma attended Southside High School and retired from Aileen Sewing Factory and was a formerly a caretaker.



She was preceded in death by of husband of 52 years Bobby Watkins; son, Kendall Watkins; sister, Ann Daniels; brothers, Roy Crittendon, George Crittendon and Alexander Crittendon; sister-in-laws, Hattie Crittendon, Norma W. Hill and Doris Crittendon; nephews, Dominique Crittendon, Otis Crittendon, Joseph Booker and Antron Williams and niece Terry Crittendon.



Emma is survived by her loving two devoted daughters, Sherry L. Watkins of Petersburg, VA and Latresha J. Watkins of Petersburg, VA; mother-in-law, Dorothy A. Watkins of Newport News, VA; four grandchildren who were her heart: Chanel, Kendriel, Jamarkus and Trevon; and her five heartbeats, Ty'Reke, Kha'Lil, TaLiah, Jaxon and Brielle; two sisters, Marie Crittendon of Petersburg, VA and Nina Flowers of Woodbridge, VA; a brother, Don Crittendon of Hopewell, VA; two sisters-in-law, Valerie Holland of Newport News, VA and Diane Brown of Petersburg, VA; a brother-in-law Rodney Watkins (Lucy) of Newport News, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends, among them Janice Ragsdale, Ora Wyatt, Mary Hicks, Mable Johnson, Dorothy Smith, Selia Harris, Mary Jackson, Lady G. Roberts, Geraldine Coleman, Alma Roberts, Minister Jessica Morgan, Annie P. Coleman and Carol Jones and extended family, Carroll, Claudia and Libby Cardwell, and Jimmy and Beth Ritchie.



A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Big Bethel Baptist Church, 10110 Marguerita Ragsdale Street, McKenney, VA, with the pastor, Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating. Interment will be private.



Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. 804-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019