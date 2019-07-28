|
The heavenly trumpets called home our beloved Mrs. Emma Jane Williams Fells on July 23, 2019, while at Battlefield Park Health Care Center in Petersburg, Virginia. She was born on December 24, 1919, to the late Alfred and Julia Ann Williams in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robert Fells; daughter, Alice Fells Ragsdale; sons, John Henry Fells, James Fells and Robert Fells; sister, Marie Baugh and brothers Joseph Edward Williams, Willie B. Williams and James Williams. Also her grandchildren, Emmitt Reese Jr., Laverne A. Walker, Charmane R. Friend and Minster Gloria Bailey.
Emma Jane was a longtime resident of Sutherland, Virginia. There she lived a very fulfilled life raising her beautiful family, years of domestic work outside the home and her many hobbies, which included her legendary flower garden. For years Emma Jane enjoyed playing the guitar, piano, sewing, quilting and watching her favorite soap operas. Most of all, Emma Jane loved preparing Sunday dinners that would bring her family and friends from far and wide. Often you would find Emma Jane perched beside a table at Jimmy Olger's Store yard sales.
Another passion for Emma Jane was her devotion to her beloved Marmora Baptist Church. As an active member, she served as the Mother of the Church, Deaconess, Senior Choir member, Missionary, Pastor's Aide Committee and participated in the Tri-Cities Prayer Vigil Ministry. To enhance her personal development, Emma Jane completed the Adult Education program in 1998 and the Adult Tutoring Program in 2003 and 2004.
Emma Jane leaves to cherish her beloved family: five daughters, Clara Allen, of Petersburg, VA, Julia R. Evertt (Tony), of Church Road, VA, Hazel Wilks of Richmond, VA, Betty Fells of Prince George, VA and Laura Hilton (Steve) of Griffin, GA; two sons, Charles Fells of Petersburg, VA and Donald Fells (Juanita) of Prince George, VA. She also leaves to cherish twenty-six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren; sister, Jessie W. Nelson of Petersburg, VA; brother, Albert Williams Sr. (Delores) of Petersburg, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the Gillhaven staff, Battlefield Park Health Care Center, Southside Regional Medical Center Emergency Room and 4th floor staff, and Dr. McMuddlin for so much supportive care and assistance. Thanks to all the dedicated family and friends who stuck by her until the end.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mamora Baptist Church, 2901 Exeter Mill Road, Church Road, VA, the Rev. Dr. Herbert W. Anderson, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 28 to July 29, 2019