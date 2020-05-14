|
|
Mrs. Emma Mae Tinch of 394 Libby Ave., Hopewell, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born September 28, 1944, in Hopewell, Virginia, to the late Lindsey Chism and Anna Winfield. She was raised by her uncle and aunt, Hayes and Emily Winfield, both of whom preceded her in death.
Emma was a 1963 graduate of Carter G. Woodson High School, Hopewell, VA. She retired from Central State Hospital, Dinwiddie, VA after 32 years, where she worked as a Psychiatric Aide. After retirement, she worked an additional 18 years as a Security Agent with Wackenhut and GS4 Security Services. Mrs. Tinch was an active and devoted member of First Baptist Church, City Point, where she served on the Pastor's Aide Ministry, Budget Finance Ministry, Usher's Ministry, and Black History Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Thomas (Johnny) Tinch; her granddaughter, Christina Joi Tinch; sister, Mary Louise Winfield; and brother, Walter Jerome Winfield.
She leaves to cherish her memories; three loving sons, Johnny (Debra) Tinch, Dwain (Kesha) Tinch and Brian (Chanelle) Tinch; two sisters, Loridean (Cliff) Harris, and Rosa Jefferson; one brother, Leon Winfield; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Ina) Walls and Tony Walls; two sisters-in-law, Deborah (Tyrone) Showell, and Juanda (St. Clair) Phipps; six grandchildren, DeQual Lewis, Deja Tinch, Sydney Tinch, Bryanna Tinch, Jordyn Tinch and Taylor Tinch; four great-grandchildren, Keshawn Lewis, Kieyana Lewis, I'Zhai Lewis, and Avery Mason; one niece Wynette Winfield Savannah; a host of great nieces and nephews, and other relatives; lifelong devoted friends Alvin and Alice Flowers; spiritual advisor and friend Rev. Rudolph Dunbar; and special friends, Yolanda Porter and Courtney Allen.
Mrs. Tinch's church family meant the world to her and served as constant comfort to her throughout her life. The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations to be made in Emma Tinch's name to First Baptist Church, City Point in Hopewell, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church-City Point, 1117 Pierce St., Hopewell, VA. Rev. Rudolph Randall, Pastor will officiate. Rev. Dr. Rudolph Dunbar, eulogist. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Service will be live streamed. Private family viewing will be Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Public viewing will be Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA (804) 458-5357. www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 14 to May 15, 2020