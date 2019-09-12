|
|
John 11:25-26 – Jesus told her, "I am the resurrection and the Life" Those who believe in me, even though they die like everyone else, will live again. They are given eternal life for believing in me and will never perish"
Our hearts were saddened by the passing of our beloved, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Mrs. Emma Morgan Williams, 91, of Dinwidde, VA, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. She was born on March 16, 1928, in Dinwiddie, VA, to the late Alexander Morgan, Sr. and Eliza Munford Morgan.
Emma graduated from Dinwiddie Training School in Dinwiddie, VA. Emma was baptized at an early age at Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA, and remained an faithful, active member in the church until her health began to decline. Emma loved the Lord and often quoted scriptures or verses of the bible that encouraged her children and others to maintain their faith in the Lord.
On July 10, 1947, she married the love of her life, Vernard Thomas Williams of Dinwiddie, VA. Together they grew in love and reared a strong family with six loving children. She was employed as a Food Services Dietitian at Southside Virginia Training Center, Petersburg, VA, for 30 years. After retirement she really enjoyed spending time with her large family of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Emma enjoyed listening to music, watching her church TV, one of her favorite TV stations, BET. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and growing beautiful flowers. She loved to cook and enjoyed serving excellent home-cooked meals. She had a special place in her heart for sweet little dog, affectionately called, "Dust Bunny". Emma will be truly missed be all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Morgan, Sr. and Eliza Jane Morgan; one sister, Sarah Morgan; five brothers, Samuel Morgan, Alexander Morgan, Jr., Carlton Morgan, James "Russell" Morgan, John Albert Morgan; and one grandson, Cecil Broom, Jr.
Emma leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of 72 years, Vernard Thomas Williams of Dinwiddie, VA; four daughters, Thelma Thomas (Melvin) and Maxine Broom (Cecil) both of Chester, VA, Cynthia Jackson (Clifton) of Petersburg, VA, and Sonja Chambliss (Clarence) of Dinwiddie, VA; two sons, Vernard Lee Williams of Dinwiddie, VA; Vincent Williams, Sr. (Lois) of Upper Marlboro, MD; a devoted granddaughter, Coty Chatman and great grandson, Justin Bonner, who resided in the home with her. Emma also leaves memories with her two sisters, Bernice Richardson of Petersburg, VA, Barbara Jones of Disputanta, VA; one brother-in-law, Scott Jones; one sister-in-law, Annie Mae Williams; seventeen grandchildren, Richard Cheatham, Candice Thomas, Brian Broom, Sharlee Blizzard, Dwayne Williams, Travis Williams, Christy Washington, Sade Allen, Isaiah Williams, Vincent Williams, Jr., Madison Williams, Coty Chatman, Latoya Jackson, Kimberly Jackson, Clarence Chambliss, Brandon Chambliss, and Marcus Chambliss; seventeen great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives; many friends, most notably three devoted friends, Emily Tucker, Mattie McCray and Ms. Givens.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Olive Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Kevin Northam, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family request that food items be omitted as there will not be a repast.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the services 24817 Smith Grove Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, and may be contacted by calling (804) 861-5549.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019