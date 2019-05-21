|
Emma "Christine" White, 89, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Alexandra and Christine Loos; and was also preceded in death by a sister, Alexandra Wagmuller.
Mrs. White is survived by her husband, Ralston B. White, Jr.; four children, Sandra White, Tammie Bynum and husband, Chris, Bobbie Bennington and Roy White; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Audi Wagmuller.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA in memory of Christine White. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 21 to May 22, 2019