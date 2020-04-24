|
Emory Raider Higgins, 81, of Colonial Heights, VA, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born September 6, 1938, in Rockbridge County, he was the son of the late Mildred Zollman Higgins and Woodrow Higgins. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Ann Higgins; two sons, Keith Higgins (Teresa) and Tony Higgins (Carol); and a daughter, Julie Ann Jackson (Doug); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends and family.
Mr. Higgins retired from Southside Regional Medical Center after 29 years of service and spent the next few years in Myrtle Beach with his wife enjoying their retirement before moving back to be with their children.
A service celebrating Emory's life will be held in the future when friends and family can gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the and the .
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020