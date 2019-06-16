|
|
Epes Orton Rainey, 94, passed peacefully on January 31, 2019, in Augusta, Maine. Epes was born on July 31, 1924, in Dinwiddie County, the fourth of the five children of Fannie and Moyland Rainey. Epes moved as a teen with his family to a farm near Sutherland. After graduating from Midway High School, he served in the Army. Epes's mother, a teacher, had homeschooled a neighbor, Mary Frances Beville, and Epes and Mary Frances later became neighborhood sweethearts. They married, moved to Petersburg and had two sons, Richard and Robert. Epes was a kind and gentle husband and father, and was proud of the education he and Mary Frances were able to provide for both sons.
After retirement from a long career at Brown and Williamson, Epes enjoyed travel and extensive church and community service activities. He and Mary Frances were long-time members of Saint Mark's United Methodist Church, and provided instrumental support for Pathways, a non-profit organization with a mission of building lives and revitalizing the community. Pathways inducted Epes and Mary Frances into its Hall of Fame to acknowledge their support. Epes also was a loyal Petersburg Lions Club member.
Epes thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family, extended family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, and particularly gathering and preparing local produce. He loved a good meal with family and friends, anywhere, anytime. Epes loved hearing, and even more telling, stories enhanced with his wry smile and chuckle, and was a regular at Phil's Walnut Hill Barbershop.
Epes was a great and devoted friend and steward of the world around him. He always provided fatherly strength and guidance during major events and challenges in his sons' lives. He was a thoughtful and generous father who took great pride in his family's accomplishments.
Epes lost his wife of 64 years when Mary Frances passed away in 2016. He first moved to live with Richard and his family, and then moved to spend more time near Robert in 2018. In addition to his two sons, Epes is survived by daughter-in-law Ellen and grandsons Ben and Jackson. He was predeceased by his brothers and is survived by his sister, Virginia Cromwell.
Epes's family and friends truly loved him and miss him. They respect his life path and celebrate his life well-lived. A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Saint Mark's, followed by a reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mark's, 225 Claremont St., Petersburg, VA 23805, Pathways-VA Inc., 1200 W. Washington St., Petersburg, VA 23803 or Richard Bland College Foundation, The Epes & Mary Rainey Family Scholarship, 11301 Johnson Road, South Prince George, VA 23805.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 16 to June 17, 2019