ERIC BURGESS
Eric Burgess, 36, of Matoaca, VA, a loving husband and father, received his heavenly wings while surrounded by his loved ones on November 1, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1984 in Fort Hood, TX to Chris and Annette (Lisi) Burgess. He is survived by his wife, Katherine; son and daughter, AJ and Avery; parents; brother and sister, Brian and Nicole; and niece, Makyla. He worked as an electrician employed by Pre-Con Inc. of Petersburg, VA. He found his greatest joy in caring and loving his family and friends, especially embracing every moment with them. Eric was an avid Washington Capitals and Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed bowling (high score 288), barbequing and fishing on the Appomattox River. Eric's love and life will forever be remembered by all who treasured him. His family is grateful for the awesome outpouring of love and support from all who have helped them through Eric's journey with colon cancer. Due to the pandemic his arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
November 21, 2020
What a great guy we lost...i bowled with Eric for many years in Colonial Heights...he would make his way to me and fist bump and shoulder to shoulder bumps saying whats up...we would always talk about the Dallas Cowboys...he was just a good guy to chat with, bowl and have a few drinks...prayers to the entire family...he will be missed by many
November 20, 2020
Annette Burgess
Mother
