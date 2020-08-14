On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Mr. Eric Lamont Parham departed this life at VCU/MCV Medical Center and started his new life with the Lord. Eric was born November 21, 1973 to Jennie Parham and John Hawkins, Jr. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Parham; aunts, Florence Parham, Gloria Wyatt, and Charlotte Parham. He was the grandson of the late maternal grandparents, Lula and Johnny Parham and the paternal grandparents Lucy and John Hawkins, Sr.
Eric attended Sussex Public Schools from high school he entered the Job Corps obtaining an apprenticeship trade as a commercial carpenter. He lived in Baltimore, MD for 22 years as a professional carpenter.
Eric loved his Sunday football, especially his Baltimore Ravens. He enjoyed his home cooked meals and a good conversation. He loved people and has never met a stranger. Talking was Eric's true gift from God.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Katrina Scott; son, Jaheim Parham; brother, Jerry Hawkins (Franshon) and sister, Claudine Gill (Sterling); aunts, Emily Parham, Barbara Lawton (Willie), Sheila Ellis, Juanita Purdie (Wilbur); uncles, Larry Hawkins (Virginia); Stanley Hawkins, James Hawkins (Diane) and a devoted friend, Harrell Toms A.K.A "Hop"; along with a host of relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.