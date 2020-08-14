1/1
ERIC LAMONT PARHAM
1973 - 2020
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Mr. Eric Lamont Parham departed this life at VCU/MCV Medical Center and started his new life with the Lord. Eric was born November 21, 1973 to Jennie Parham and John Hawkins, Jr. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Parham; aunts, Florence Parham, Gloria Wyatt, and Charlotte Parham. He was the grandson of the late maternal grandparents, Lula and Johnny Parham and the paternal grandparents Lucy and John Hawkins, Sr.

Eric attended Sussex Public Schools from high school he entered the Job Corps obtaining an apprenticeship trade as a commercial carpenter. He lived in Baltimore, MD for 22 years as a professional carpenter.

Eric loved his Sunday football, especially his Baltimore Ravens. He enjoyed his home cooked meals and a good conversation. He loved people and has never met a stranger. Talking was Eric's true gift from God.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Katrina Scott; son, Jaheim Parham; brother, Jerry Hawkins (Franshon) and sister, Claudine Gill (Sterling); aunts, Emily Parham, Barbara Lawton (Willie), Sheila Ellis, Juanita Purdie (Wilbur); uncles, Larry Hawkins (Virginia); Stanley Hawkins, James Hawkins (Diane) and a devoted friend, Harrell Toms A.K.A "Hop"; along with a host of relatives and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
AUG
15
Interment
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
So sorry Jennie Lee, you have my sincere condolences.
Wilbard Johnson
Friend
August 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry to hear the loss of Eric. Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the Hawkins and Parham family. Asking God to provide the strength needed during this sad and difficult time. Continue to cherish those precious memories of your love one and trusting God to guide you.
Delano (Peewee) & Bertha (Cookie) Bland
Family
August 13, 2020
Prayers to the family during this difficult time. R.I.P. my friend! Tiger Nation
Delwyn Dillard
Classmate
August 13, 2020
Rest easy
^^SCHS 88
Kisha King
August 13, 2020
Rest In Paradise Eric.
Denise Peebles
Classmate
