ERIC SYLVESTER FULTZ
Mr. Eric Sylvester Fultz, age 65, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life to embrace the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 in his residence at Sycamore Towers, Petersburg, VA.

He was born and raised in Petersburg, VA. After graduating high school in 1974, he enlisted into the United States Army where he was a truck driver/mechanic. He served his country with honor and distinction in Austin, TX for over eight years.

After his Honorable Discharge, he became disabled and moved back to Petersburg until his passing. He received Christ and was baptized at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg at an early age.

Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Fultz and his father, William Fultz. He leaves to cherish his memory: his brother, Morris Fultz (Linda) of New Kent, VA; two nephews, Matthew and Jeremy Fultz of Richmond, VA; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Karen Thomas Scott
Friend
