ERICA WALLACE-MASON
ERICA CAMILLE WALLACE-MASON
1970 - 2019


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ERICA CAMILLE WALLACE-MASON Obituary
Mrs. Erica Camille Wallace-Mason, age 49, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at VCU/MCV Medical Center. She resided at 843 Miller Street and 403 St. Luke Street in Petersburg, VA. Erica was born on March 28, 1970, to Elsie R. James.
She attended Petersburg Public Schools. Erica was a very loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and so much more. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Daniel and Elsie Williams; brother, Thomas L. Williams; aunts, Arlene Minor and Joyce Ann Williams; uncle, Larry D. Williams; cousin/sister, Nikki O. Williams; niece, Asia Williams; and mother-in-law, Gracie Dabney.
Erica leaves to cherish beautiful memories: her mother, Elsie R. James; husband, Keith R. Mason; brother, Remus J. James (Marcia); three beautiful daughters, Nakeisha O. Mason (Sidney), Ramona C. Meade and Marquesha I. Meade (father Mark Meade); three step-daughters, Kini Kersey (Shameck), Somalia Mason and Gidget Mason (Deonte); twelve grandchildren; four nieces, Iqunta O. Richardson (Jasper), Taylor James, Tierra Williams, Latasia Lewis; step-sister, Benita Brown (Gerald); nephew, Cortaze Brown; a host of family and friends along with two devoted friends, Michelle "Lola" Jackson and Cecilia Kelly.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor DeAndre Neal, eulogist. The interment will be private.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family request that monetary donations be mailed to the family at 521 Scott Street, Petersburg, VA 23803.
The family will assemble 11:00 a.m. the day of the service and receive friends at 403 St. Luke Street, Petersburg, VA. The family will also receive friends at 843 Miller Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 14 to May 15, 2019
