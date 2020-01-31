|
Erma Crawford Nichols, 90, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born March 14, 1929, to the late Rennie and Effie Titmus. She was also preceded in death by husband, Roy William Crawford, Jr.; husband, James Nichols; and son, Roy William Crawford III. Erma is survived by her four children, Marsha B. Mann (Donnie), Mark Clayton Crawford, Kelly Crawford Ingram (Timothy), and Chris M. Crawford (Tammy); daughter-in-law, Donna Crawford; nine grandchildren, Brian Wilner, Cheryl Wilner, Melissa B. Chance (Chris), Wade Benenhaley (Nicole Hancock), Dan Wilner (Abby), John T. Ingram (Morgan), Daniel J. Ingram (Tiffany), Jacob Ingram (Krystle), and Megan Crawford Keeter; 13 great-grandchildren, Sidney Ingram, Haley Chance, Brooke Benenhaley, Brooke Wilner, Sam Wilner, Sean Ingram, Gabriel Ingram, Logan Ingram, Brick Hancock, Emmy Wilner, Cannon Ingram, Addison Ingram, and Jaxon Keeter. Erma was a member of 2nd Presbyterian Church in Petersburg where she belongs to the Christian Women's Group and the Morning Circle. She volunteered for the Special Olympics. She owned and operated Kelmarbi Farms with her first husband, Roy William Crawford, Jr. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. A graveside inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020