J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST WAGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST F. WAGNER JR.


1945 - 2019
ERNEST F. WAGNER JR. Obituary
Ernest Frank Wagner, Jr., 73, of Prince George, VA, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1945 to the late Emily and Ernest F. Wagner, Sr. He was also preceded in death by brother, Wayne Wagner.

He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Wagner (Diane) and Robert Wagner; sister, Margaret Twiford, all of Prince George; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd. Henrico, VA 23229. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
